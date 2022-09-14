MAFS expert Paul Brunson teases potential spin-off - and fans will be very surprised The relationship guru is an expert on the show

Married at First Sight UK expert Paul Brunson has teased a potential spin-off series which could see celebrities sign up for the reality show.

Chatting on an episode of Reality with Will Njobvu, the relationship guru said: "There was talk about a celebrity Married At First Sight."

While he didn't elaborate any further on whether fans can expect to see celebrities say 'I do' at the altar any time soon, it wouldn't be the first time that Paul has dealt with celebrity clients.

The 46-year-old is known for guiding famous faces on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating, which sees single celebrities join an exclusive dating agency in a bid to find 'the one'.

Paul's update on a potential spin-off comes after reports emerged about an upcoming cheating scandal on the show.

According to The Sun, an affair between two contestants is set to be revealed, with one of the wives running off with another husband.

Paul teased a potential celebrity spin-off

Viewers have had their say on the rumours and suspect that Whitney and Kwame may leave their partners, Duka and Kasia, and run off with each other instead.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: "Whitney and Kwame definitely have an affair," while another added: "Calling Whitney and Kwame having an affair."

A third commented: "I believe Whitney and Kwame will cheat with each other or Jess goes after Kwame," while another wrote: "So I predict Kwame and Whitney might get it on secretly!"

Fans think Whitney may run off with another husband

The potential affair wouldn't be the first cheating scandal this series as two weeks ago it was revealed that April had kissed another woman while on her honeymoon with George.

George told the cameras: "I woke up this morning numb and cold, we had a lovely evening, I later came back and realised there had been an incident. I don't know if I feel comfortable doing this.

"It was heartbreaking and a massive kick in the teeth, she’d been intimate with someone else. I've been cheated on."

