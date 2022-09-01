Married At First Sight UK fans angered over 'cheating' scandal in recent episode The E4 series is back with new episodes

We might only be a few episodes into the new series of Married at First Sight UK, but it seems the fireworks have already begun between some of the couples.

A recent episode, which aired on E4 this week, saw newlyweds April, 32, and George, 40, come to blows as they argued over April kissing another woman.

George could be seen in tears as he quizzed his new wife over the claims she had kissed another woman staying in their hotel while on their honeymoon. He told the camera: "I've been cheated on".

"I woke up this morning numb and cold. Yesterday we ended up having a lovely evening. Then I went away for a short while, I came back and realised there had been an incident," he explained.

George and April faced the setback on their honeymoon

The financial advisor from Worcester continued: "I don't know if I feel comfortable doing this. It was heartbreaking and a massive kick in the teeth. She's been intimate with somebody else. I've been cheated on."

Needless to say, fans were unimpressed watching the drama unfold on their screens. One person said on Twitter: "Yeah I'm with George on this. You don't wanna come near me and need space but yet kissing another man or woman you can do one. #MAFSUK."

A second wrote: "Don't know why George is being so harshly criticised for getting upset over her kissing another girl. It's obviously a trigger and a sign it's happened to him before. Show the guy some respect! #MAFSUK."

The couple argued when April kissed someone else at the hotel

A third wrote: "April is gaslighting him again. For her to turn round and say she didn't think anything of kissing another girl, when her husband is obviously upset shows a remarkable lack of emotional intelligence. Innocent or not. George is going to be a nervous wreck #MAFSUK."

Meanwhile, April, a dress designer from London, was keen to stand her ground, telling George that the kiss occurred during a game of "dares" in a hot tub, before explaining: "I'm really sorry it has upset you but I didn't think anything of it. It really was nothing."

