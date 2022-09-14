Meet the new couples on Married at First Sight UK The E4 show is bringing in some new recruits!

The current series of Married at First Sight UK is not short of drama, but the producers aren't afraid to turn it up a notch! The E4 reality show is set to welcome new couples into the fold this week in a surprise new twist.

Two new couples will be joining the gang of contestants taking part in series seven. Although the newbies will be already coupled up with each other after being matched by the three experts, the new arrivals will no doubt inject a little competitiveness among the existing pairings, especially when husband and wife swaps are not uncommon on the show. Before they arrive on the show, get to know them here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight UK has taken a leaf out of the Australian version

Sophie

Sophie, 26, is heading onto Married at First Sight UK in the hope of finding her dream husband. The singleton has had a successful career in tech and lives in Manchester.

Gemma

Gemma is 30-year-old hair salon owner from Devon who is hoping to find her fairy-tale ending.

Matt

Matt, 32, from Huddersfield, works as a barber and is a proud 'dog dad'. He's hoping his individuality will help him find his Mrs Right.

Jonathan

Lastly, there's 32-year-old Johnathan who works as a carpenter. The participant is described as a "non-conformist" and sees himself as an explorer.

Meanwhile, the current couples have since moved past the initial stages of their marriages and are now getting used to living with their new spouses for the first time.

It seems that while the series has only been on for a couple of weeks, there have already been some tense moments between some of the couples.

Last week, the newlywed couples met as a group at the first dinner party of the series and things got off to a rocky start. Tensions rose between Whitney and Duka, with the former leaving in tears. It wasn't plain sailing for Kwame and Kasia either as the latter was left irritated after her husband neglected to pour her a drink.

