Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight UK saw the couples come together along with the experts for another commitment ceremony – and it seems there were plenty of tense moments and tears.

One moment during the episode saw married couple Richie Dews and Lara Eyre take to the sofa in front of dating expert and MAFS star Paul Brunson as they made their decisions about whether to say on the show and walk.

WATCH: Married at First Sight UK has mirrored the Australian format

After a few tense moments on their journey, Lara decided to write "leave" on her placard. The pair were visibly upset with tears in their eyes and they noted how "gutted" they were that their marriage didn't work out.

Fans were quick to comment on the moment on social media. One person tweeted: "At least Lara and Richie were brave enough to call it quits. Didn't expect Lara and Richie to leave."

Richie and Lara didn't make their relationship work

Another was equally surprised by their exit, writing: "Gosh. Didn't see that coming. I thought Richie was going to drag poor Lara all the way to the finish line, whether she was into it or not. Invading her personal space all the way #MAFSUK."

A third added: "At least Richie & Lara and Jess and PJay had the self-respect to recognise when it's not working... #MAFSUK."

Elsewhere in the episode, married couple Jess and Pjay also said their goodbyes after realising their relationship was not heading in the right direction.

Pjay and Jess also said their relationship wasn't working

The couple had faced troubles since the beginning when they met for the first time on their wedding day after Jess revealed she was unhappy about Pjay's job as a stripper. Meanwhile, fans can look forward new contestants heading onto the show following the shock departures.

Although the newbies will be already coupled up with each other after being matched by the three experts, the new arrivals will no doubt inject a little competitiveness among the existing pairings, especially when husband and wife swaps are not uncommon on the show.

Joining the show will be Gemma, Matt, Johnathan and Sophie.

