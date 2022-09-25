BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty inundated with congratulations following major achievement The star has received an impressive award

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has been inundated with messages of congratulations from fans after receiving the Achievement in Media gong at this year's Asian Achievers Awards.

The awards ceremony, which recognises "outstanding contributions and achievements of South Asians", tweeted the announcement on Friday.

"She's got a decent golf handicap too, but our Achievement in Media award tonight, for her work in journalism over 20+ years, goes to @TVNaga01 from @BBC5live@BBCBreakfast #20YearsOfAA," read the post, to which Naga responded: "Thank you so much x."

Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the broadcaster, with one person writing: "Congratulations Naga, very well deserved. Excellent journalist and broadcaster! Not bad at golf either!" while another added: "Much deserved, my favourite reporter, well done Naga."

A third person commented: "This is excellent news! Congratulations @TVNaga01, well deserved indeed. Thank you making our morning TV brighter, not being afraid to ask the big questions and call things out."

Naga's former BBC Breakfast co-star, Dan Walker, also left a comment. He wrote: "Congratulations Naga," alongside a trophy emoji.

Naga received the Achievement in Media gong at this year's Asian Achievers Awards

The recognition comes just a day after viewers of the morning news show praised the 47-year-old for her interview with health secretary Thérèse Coffey on Thursday.

Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt welcomed the politician onto the programme via video link to discuss her plans to improve patient access to GPs.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "@TVNaga01 great questions to @theresecoffey this morning, Naga," while a second viewer thanked the star, adding: "Thérèse Coffey on BBC Breakfast, releasing a plan today to ensure patients seen within two weeks. Naga Munchetty asks where is she getting more GPs and nurse practitioners from. Mentioned nurses twice. Thank you Naga."

A third praised Naga for an "absolutely brilliant interview", while another said she did a "great job".

