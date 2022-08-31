Naga Munchetty is so kind, as she proved once again on Wednesday, when she expressed her sympathy with her colleague after a sad loss.

The BBC Breakfast star sent a message to Gethin Jones in response to his message that resident Morning Live dog Olly had sadly passed away.

The former Blue Peter presenter announced the news in an emotional tweet on Tuesday, as he shared a sweet photo of the one-eyed pup.

His message read: "Gonna miss this fella a lot. He started @BBCMorningLive with us, he was calm and distinguished. We shared a sofa, he was my mate. It was amazing to see how happy he made everyone."

Naga kindly wrote: "So sorry x." The star's other followers also shared their kind thoughts, with one writing: "So sorry to hear about Olly [red heart emoji]. It is heartbreaking when we lose our dogs/pets they're very much part of the family & the pain we feel is immense."

Another commented: "I cried today when I saw on Morning Live," while a third added: "Will miss you so much beautiful Olly."

Gonna miss this fella a lot. He started @BBCMorningLive with us, he was calm and distinguished. We shared a sofa, he was my mate. It was amazing to see how happy he made everyone. @drjgreenwood #Olly pic.twitter.com/TEJSPQcMNz — Geth (@GethincJones) August 30, 2022

Naga responded to Gethin's sweet tribute

Naga recently had to cope with the pain of losing a pet herself, when one of her beloved cats died. Last month the star posted two photos of her cat Missy as she shared the tragic update.

She added a broken heart emoji as she paid an emotional tribute to her late cat, captioning the images: "Said goodbye to our darling, sweet girl Missy yesterday. She may have been small, but she was immense in stature.

Naga sadly recently lost her own pet

"The sweetest cat I've ever loved. She's left a massive hole in our hearts and home." The star's fans were quick to share kind words with Naga following her revelation.

One wrote: "Thoughts are with you and your family Naga… our pets are so much a part of our daily lives x."

