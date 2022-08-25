BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty opens up about 'awful' experience live on air The 47-year-old hosts the BBC news show

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty recalled her "awful" experience opening her GCSE results on Thursday morning's show - and we're sure many people can relate!

The presenter and her co-host Charlie Stayt were joined by GCSE students anxiously awaiting to open their exam results when Charlie referred to the day as "very exciting".

WATCH: Naga Munchetty returns to hospital following health setback

Disagreeing with her co-star, Naga said: "You say it's exciting, I found it nerve-wracking. Awful."

Addressing sports correspondent Chetan Pathak, the 47-year-old said: "Morning, Chetan. How was it for you? I still get that flutter in your stomach, you know that awful feeling of anticipation and slight anxiety."

Chetan admitted: "I still get recurring nightmares that I haven't handed in my A-Level coursework. This is years later.

"I still get that sense of relief when you wake up and you go, 'Thank goodness it was only a dream and I did hand it in.'

Naga recalled the nerve-wracking moment awaiting her GCSE results

"I don't think it ever quite leaves you," he added.

Naga's results day confession comes just weeks after she gave fans a health update, explaining that her fitness regime had left her with a "clear head and mind".

The BBC star, who was left "hobbling" with Achilles tendonitis last year, shared a photo from her fitness session as she revealed that she'd completed a 5k run.

"Perfect weather for running home from work," she wrote in the caption. "Head and mind cleared.

Naga recently gave fans a fitness update

"Now for a second breakfast with mates, a snooze (alone) and then a film for the afternoon. Just lovely. Hope you have a good Thursday X #5krun," she added.

One fan was keen to express their concern about the painful condition, writing: "How's the Achilles tendonitis Naga? All gone?" To which, Naga replied: "Yes thank goodness x."

For those unfamiliar with Achilles tendonitis, it's a condition caused by overuse injury of the Achilles tendon. It results in extremely painful and inflamed muscle and can take weeks or even months to heal after an Achilles injury.

