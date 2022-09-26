Bloodlands returned for the second episode of series two on Sunday evening, showing James Nesbitt's Tom Brannick continuing his quest as the corrupt officer trying to hide his real identity as the murderous Goliath.

But it seems the plot, which develops further in the second series after a crooked account is found dead, has left many watching at home confused. Taking to social media, audiences have been questioning how Tom's corruption and crimes have been kept secret the more he offends.

One person wrote: "I can't take #Bloodlands seriously anymore. How can a bent copper get away with that much without anyone catching him?" A second added: "Don't get me wrong, I'm enjoying #Bloodlands but I'm having trouble understanding how he keeps getting away with killing people and being incredibly corrupt! Surely he would have got rumbled by now?!"

A third agreed with this point of view, tweeting: "More holes in this plot than in Swiss cheese. #bloodlands." A fourth added: "None of this makes sense James Nesbitt is so suspicious why would anyone trust him? #Bloodlands."

James Nesbitt is back as Tom Brannick

Meanwhile, it seems the weaves in the story are also complex for the actors themselves to get their heads around. Charlene McKenna, who plays DS Niamh McGovern in the show, recently appeared on BBC's Morning Live to discuss the Jed Mercurio-created drama.

"There are so many cliffhangers, and then there's obviously a lot of people who might not have seen season one," she said, adding: "So, it is out in the open that there is... I mean, it is a Jed Mercurio drama, so you are going to be set for cliffhangers, edge-of-your-seat stuff.

"I think it's fair to say we know Jimmy's character is not all that he's cracked up to be, that he's not maybe the good guy."

Are you watching the second series?

Series two follows Tom and his team as they investigate the murder of a crooked accountant – but problems arise when the victim's trail of greed threatens to expose Tom's identity as Goliath. He decides to keep the accountant's widow, Olivia, close, to aid his quest.

"As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom's fellow officers […] as well as Tom's daughter, Izzy, until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to keep his legacy intact," reads the synopsis.

