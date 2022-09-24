Who is Richie Anderson? Everything you need to know about the Strictly star The contestant is a TV and radio personality

Richie Anderson is just one of the 15 contestants taking to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this year in the hopes of lifting the iconic glitterball.

MORE: Strictly star Will Mellor reveals the health concern that will mean he has to pull out of show

But how much do you know about the BBC radio and TV personality? Find out everything you need to know about the star here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you excited for the new season?

Who is Richie Anderson?

Richie is best known for his radio and TV stints and currently presents the weekday travel news bulletin on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball.

He kick-started his career on BBC Radio West Midlands back in 2015, where he hosted his own show until March 2020. Before becoming a presenter, he reported on football matches for the station and was known as 'Roaming Richie' for his vox pops with fans.

As for his TV appearances, the 34-year-old has occasionally featured as a reporter on The One Show and previously contributed as a guest reviewer on Strictly's spin-off show, It Takes Two.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares 'awkward' couple moment on trip following split

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares a look inside her family home

Richie is clearly a man of many talents as he is also a former Sunday League footballer and played for Coombs Wood F.C.

Richie is a TV and radio presenter

Is Richie Anderson married?

Richie is not married. In a special segment for The One Show back in 2018, he came out as gay to his teammates following a football match.

Addressing the camera before speaking to his fellow players, he said: "It's funny really because in every other part of society, I'm out and proud. My friends know, my family know, but as soon as I'm here on a football pitch, it just feels like a taboo."

The radio reporter was met with a round of applause and plenty of support from his teammates.

The cast of Strictly 2022

What has Richie said about joining Strictly?

Speaking to the BBC, Richie said: "This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it's just pure escapism.

"I'm going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I'm sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.