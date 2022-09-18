Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt returns to BBC One for a second series this weekend which will provide audiences with the perfect Sunday night gritty drama.

One star of the show, Victoria Smurfit, who is set to portray Olivia Foyle in the new episodes, has dropped a hint about what audiences can expect from the upcoming plot – and we're intrigued!

Speaking at a Q&A for the show, Victoria opened up about character, who is the widow of a crooked accountant who is murdered: "At all times, whoever she's in the room with, she’s lying to at least all of them," she began.

"And that was really fun. So in order to try and do that, I thought if my mouth says one thing and my eyes say something else and then my body says something else."

Victoria Smurfit is playing Olivia Foyle

The actress continued: "What I was trying to do was to play the three levels differently, because you have to switch. And they're completely different stories that I'm telling them in the same line, the same paragraph. So it was really, really exciting."

The synopsis for series two gives a bit more insight into what fans can expect from Olivia and the new episodes in general.

James Nesbitt plays Tom Brannick

"When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle must keep each other dangerously close," it reads.

"As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom's fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern, DCS Jackie Twomey and DC 'Birdy' Bird, as well as Tom's daughter, Izzy until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to, to keep his legacy intact."

