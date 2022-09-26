Married At First Sight UK's April Banbury has been on two other reality shows Did you recognise the star?

E4's Married At First Sight UK is getting more dramatic with each episode. One of the most talked about couples is George Roberts and April Banbury who have faced a number of setbacks on their marital journey so far.

But if April looks familiar to viewers, then there's a good reason for that as the star has been on TV before!

Before getting hitched on the popular programme, April appeared on ITV2's The Cabins in the hope of finding Mr Right. The former Miss Great Britain, who runs her own wedding dress shop, appeared on The Cabins when the show aired on ITV in November 2020.

For those who are unfamiliar with the programme, the format puts two strangers together in a log cabin for an extended period of time to see if they connect on a romantic level. While on the show, April was living with Ryan Darvill in the cabin and the pair seemingly hit it off, but it wasn't to last and they soon parted way after the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

April took part in The Cabins at the end of 2020

However, The Cabins wasn't April's first time on TV. Back in 2011, she appeared in the lineup of single girls competing for the heart of former rugby player Gavin Henson on the Channel 5 dating series, The Bachelor.

April was one of 25 women hoping to win the sports star's affections, but it seems it wasn't an easy ride for April as she was seen in tears after falling out with her co-stars. Eventually, April came in third place and went home single.

April and George have faced some setbacks on Married at First Sight UK

But April is hoping to have more success on E4's Married at First Sight. But after meeting her husband, George, for the first time on their wedding day, the pair have faced a number of bumps in the road.

On their honeymoon, things got heated between the newlyweds when it was revealed that April had kissed a woman in a hot tub at their hotel as part of a game of dares. Since then, the couple have struggled with trust issues, but at the recent commitment ceremony, they agreed to stay and try to move forward.

