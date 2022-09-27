The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish fans can live stream her world tour HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Billie Eilish's world tour live stream and Lewis Capaldi's incredible new cover of a Britney Spears classic.

Not only that, we discuss the decision behind not recasting Chadwick Boseman in the Black Panther sequel, and why Christian Bale stopped speaking to Chris Rock on the Amsterdam set. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out today's episode of the Daily Lowdown

Billie Eilish announces a live stream concert and Lewis Capaldi's Britney cover has fans in tears – I'm Emmy and this is your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!

"Billie Eilish is set to end her Happier than Ever world tour with a special live stream concert - and we can’t wait. The tour is set to end on Friday in Perth Australia and Billie will broadcast the World Tour, which was previously filmed at London’s O2 Arena, on Apple Music Live to mark the occasion. She shared a teaser with fans on Instagram, saying she had never been so proud of any show. "

Billie Eilish will live stream her celebrated world tour

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has opened up about the decision not to recast the late Chadwick Boseman in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, and he said it was "much too soon" following the loss of the actor. Chadwick, who plays T’Challa in the smash hit superhero movie, passed away from colon cancer aged 43 back in 2020. Instead of recasting the role, the sequel will instead see Letitia Wright take centre stage as T’Challa’s sister, Shuri.

Lewis Capaldi has received widespread praise for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge cover of Britney Spears’ 2003 single, Every time. The Hold Me While You Wait singer tweeted a clip from his performance, joking that he and Britney were together at last - and fans have been loving the cover - with one even saying that the rendition made them tear up. The singer has made a comeback to the music scene after a three-year break with his new single, Forget Me. The single is currently no 2 in the official chart - and we’re so happy that he’s finally back!

How amazing is Lewis' rendition of Everytime?

Netflix has removed its new show Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story from the LGBTQ category of the streaming platform after receiving considerable backlash for viewers. The true-crime series follows the notorious serial killer, who murdered 17 men and boys over a 13-year period, before he was apprehended. Many viewers took to social media to suggest that the tag was inappropriate - and while the tag has been removed, Netflix has yet to officially respond to the backlash.

Christian Bale revealed that he stopped speaking to his Amsterdam co-star Chris Rock on set because the comedian was "too funny". Chatting to IndieWire, he said that the pair had such a good time on set that he lost sight of his character, and ended up having to tell Chris that he needed to step away to remember how to get into his role of Burt. The new film is set to be released in October and also stars Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro and Anya Taylor Joy.

