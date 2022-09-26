The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna fans convinced new music is on the way after Superbowl announcement HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Rihanna's major news about the Superbowl Halftime show.

Not only that, Post Malone speaks out after being hospitalized and James and Ola Jordan chat to HELLO! about all things Strictly Come Dancing. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Rihanna has confirmed she is the headline act for the 2023 Superbowl. The singer, who hasn't released music since her album Anti in 2016, will be taking to the stage at the iconic sporting event to perform a string of hits as part of the Apple Music Half Time show. The game will take place in Arizona on 12 February, and the NFL confirmed the news in a statement calling the Umbrella singer a generational talent. Rihanna has yet to speak out on whether her first show in five years means new music is on the way, but her fans seem to be convinced and we're keeping our fingers crossed, too!

Speaking of Rihanna, the singer was pictured alongside her boyfriend ASAP Rocky over the weekend as the rapper took to the stage for his headline set at Rolling Loud festival – but the artist has since put out an apology to his fans following his set. ASAP, who recently welcomed a baby with Rihanna, was late taking to the stage and subsequently performed a shorter set than planned. The reasons for the set change aren’t clear but the artist said on social media that he was hurt his vision for the performance did not come to fruition.

Taylor Swift is on the countdown for her new album and the singer has now shared another track name for a song set to feature on the new record. The artist, who is also in the process of re-recording her previous albums, once again took her TiKTok page as part of 'Midnights Mayhem' video series, to reveal that track seven from Midnights will be called – Question?. It comes shortly after Taylor previously shared other song names from the album including, Mastermind. Midnights is due for release on 21 October.

Post Malone has spoken out after being hospitalised. The artist was due to be taking to the stage as part of his Twelve Carat Tooth Ache tour in Boston, Massachusetts over the weekend when he was rushed to the medical centre after suffering with breathing problems. Post wrote on Twitter that he had woken up to a cracking sound on the right side of his body, adding he was having a difficult time breathing. After apologising, the Rockstar rapper added tickets would remain valid for a rescheduled date and promised to make it up to fans.

Megan Thee Stallion has created a website full of mental health resources for her fans. The site was shared by Megan over the weekend and lists organisations and their contact information who offer therapy to those in need. Megan said in a statement that mental wellness means a lot to her, and wanted to create a hub full of resources for her fans if they need a hand.

And Strictly Come Dancing is back and fans were thrilled to see actor Will Mellor top the leaderboard alongside his pro partner, Nancy Xu, after their epic jive. And the pair, who are joint top of the leaderboard alongside wildlife expert Hamza Yassin and Jowita Pryzstal, have the support of James and Ola Jordan who chatted to HELLO! about the first live show of the series. You can catch our full chat with James and Ola over on HELLO!'s YouTube channel as part of our Strictly Insider series.

