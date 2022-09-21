The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez shares exciting update on her documentary film

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the UK to head back home to California.

Not only that, Adam Levine speaks out about the affair allegations and Selena Gomez shares new details about her upcoming documentary. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have headed home to California following the Queen's funeral. HELLO! understands that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed London on Tuesday to make their way back to the States, after their stay in the UK was extended due to the sad passing of Her Majesty.

The couple's visit was originally planned to be a short stay to visit a number of charities, but ended up being 17 days in length so they could mourn with the rest of the royal family and attend the State Funeral which took place on Monday.

Adam Levine has released a statement after allegations of him cheating arose online. The Maroon 5 frontman was accused by a model named Sumner Stroh on social media of having an affair for nearly a year who shared screenshots between them on her Tik Tok. However, the musician, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, currently pregnant with their third child, has since spoken out on his Instagram, stating that he did not have an affair, but that he "crossed a line during a regrettable period" in his life. The Voice Judge also added that he had been naïve and it was a mistake he will not make again.

Taylor Swift left fans gobsmacked on Tuesday when the award-winning artist gave a surprise performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The singer performed her ten-minute version of the song, All Too Well, after picking up the award for Songwriter-Artists of the Decade and their Songwriters Association International annual ceremony. Not only that, Taylor then dropped a TikTOk video at midnight, revealing the title of one of her songs from her upcoming new album, Midnights. The song, which is track 13, will be called Mastermind, and the album is released on 21 October.

Kanye West has said his back catalogue is being sold without his permission. The rapper, who is now legally known as Ye, took to Instagram to liken himself to Taylor Swift, stating that his publishing was being put up for sale without his prior knowledge, contrary to a report in Billboard. According to the publication, Ye was said to be selling his work, which is currently administered by Sony, for an estimated 175 million US dollars.

And Selena Gomez has shared new details of her upcoming documentary film, My Mind and Me. The Lose You to Love Me singer has revealed a teaser of the movie, and stated it will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on 4 November. The docu-film, which is dubbed as a raw and intimate piece of work, is set to detail the past six years of Selena's life and career, exploring the highs and lows she's faced throughout her rise to stardom.

