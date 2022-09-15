The Daily Lowdown: Meghan Markle makes schedule change as mourning period continues

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Meghan Markle cancelling her upcoming red carpet appearance, and the Prince and Princess of Wales paying a visit to Sandringham.

Not only that, Quinta Brunson finally gets her Emmy Awards moment and Cardi B makes a generous donation. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

The Duchess of Sussex has cancelled her upcoming red carpet appearance at Variety magazine's gala this month. Meghan Markle was due to appear at the glitzy event held in the US on the 28 September but pulled out due to the continuing mourning period following Her Majesty the Queen's sad passing. Despite not attending, Meghan will be honoured at the event alongside other high profile women including Oprah Winfrey and Hilary Clinton.

Meghan Markle pictured at the Procession on Wednesday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid a visit to Sandringham House in Norfolk to view tributes to the Queen. Thousands of well-wishers have been turning up and waiting to see a glimpse of William and Kate and have been laying flowers at the Norwich Gates. Royal fans were also there to pay their respects and remember the late monarch at the royal residence, where the Queen would often reside particularly during the festive period.

Quinta Brunson hilariously walked on stage during Jimmy Kimmel's monologue this week to finish her Emmy speech after the talk show host interrupted her at the Awards on Sunday. Quinta picked up the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her hit show, Abbott Elementary, when Jimmy was laid on the floor during her acceptance speech, refusing to stand, which cut Quinta short. After Quinta finally got to finish giving her thanks to the fans and the rest of the crew on the show, the pair then sat down and seemingly made amends.

William and Kate visited Sandringham today

Katy Perry has revealed her plans to make new music. The California Girls singer made a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore show this week when she admitted she's keen to work on a new album, as well as tour the world. The news will no doubt thrill her fans as Katy's last release, titled Smile, came out in August 2020 and since then she's been busy working on American Idol and performing a string of gigs in Las Vegas as part of her sell-out residency.

And Cardi B has made a very generous donation to her old school. The rapper, who shared the news on her Instagram, has donated 100,000 dollars to Alexander Macomb Middle School in Morris Heights, New York, to help fund after school activities. Cardi told the students and teachers that she was keen for the funds to be used for something fun and even towards music study. The artist added that the school means a lot to her and has a special place in her heart.

