The Daily Lowdown: Roger Federer chats to HELLO! and Stormzy is back with a bang

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have shared their new track from the movie, Don't Worry Darling.

Roger Federer has opened up about his decision to retire from professional tennis. The Grand Slam champion spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview where he revealed how he'll spend his time following his step back from playing in major tournaments. [audio]. Roger is competing alongside fellow tennis greats including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for Team Europe at this weekend's Laver Cup. You can catch HELLO!'s full interview with Roger, Andy and Novak here.

Stormzy has come back with a bang. The rapper dropped a surprise new track titled Mel Made Me Do it and with it an eleven-minute long music video, featuring some very big names. Stormzy's new song also features a moving monologue delivered by writer and actor Michaela Coel, who gives nods to Black 'giants' in the public eye including footballing legend Ian Wright. The video sees appearances from other big names including Usain Bolt, Dave, Little Simz and Louis Theroux.

Harry Styles' highly anticipated collaboration with Florence Pugh is here. The artists, who star alongside each other in the new movie, Don't Worry Darling, which is out now, have shared their song With You All the Time, which features Harry on the piano and Florence on vocals. The song features in the movie, which also stars Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, and is directed by Harry's reported girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

Britney Spears made her triumphant return to music last month alongside Elton John but now the Elvis movie director, Baz Luhrman has hinted Britney's remix from the movie's soundtrack could be set for release. The film, which stars Austin Butler at the late music legend, includes a mash-up remix of Viva Las Vegas and Britney's hit Toxic, and Baz told Rolling Stone he's committed to making the full version available, explaining there's a lot of love for the track from the fans.

And despite announcing a career break to focus on solo projects, BTS have seemingly reunited after releasing a remix of their official FIFA World Cup track, Yet to Come. The seven-piece K-pop band shared the new version of their song alongside a video, which forms part of Hyundai's campaign for the upcoming football tournament. It's comes shortly before the band's upcoming performance in Busan, South Korea, next month.