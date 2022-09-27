Dancing With the Stars: Inside Emma Slater's split from co-star Sasha Farber The couple announced their divorce earlier this year

Emma Slater is a familiar face to television viewers, having appeared as one of the professional dancers on Dancing With the Stars since 2012.

The 33-year-old English-American pro and choreographer has previously been partnered with Dawson Creek's James Van Der Beek, Property Brothers co-host Drew Scott and this year, she is hoping to take home first place with American actor and model Trevor Donovan. But what do you know about Emma's real partner away from the dancefloor? Find out all about her love life here…

It turns out that Emma didn't stray far from the ballroom to look for love as she began dating fellow pro dancer Sasha Farber in 2011, shortly after she began appearing on the ABC show as a troupe dancer, which saw her dance and choreographs all of the opening dance numbers.

The pair dated for three years but went their separate ways in 2014. However, by December 2015, they had reconciled, and just under a year later in October 2016, Sasha took viewers by surprise by getting down on one knee to propose to Emma during a live broadcast of the show's 23rd season.

Emma and Sasha tied the knot on 25 March 2018, with fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Jenna Johnson serving as bridesmaids and Derek Hough participating as one of Sasha's groomsman.

However, in August of this year - just a month before the start of the new season - the couple announced that they would be going their separate ways. It appears that there is no love lost between the two, as they have happily both returned to participate in season 31.

Not only that, but they have also both taken part in the DWTS Live Tour and worked together to choreograph for the recent So You Think You Can Dance finale.

"I couldn't be more grateful to have been a part of this season and for @sashafarber1 and I to choreograph again for tonight's finale," Emma wrote on Instagram just before the split was announced. "This samba was truly one of our favorites and @alexis_warr & @carterwilliams02 you nailed it! So talented."

