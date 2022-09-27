Sarah Michelle Gellar makes surprise DWTS appearance - and she's left in tears The Scooby Doo star came in support of her friend

Sarah Michelle Gellar may not be a contestant on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, but that doesn't mean she couldn't be there to support her close friend.

The actress appeared on the latest installment of the show to show her love and support for her friend and former co-star Selma Blair.

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast

After a strong premiere episode that saw her dance the Viennese Waltz and leave everyone in tears, Selma returned for another strong week.

The Cruel Intentions star and author appeared on Elvis Night to dance the Jive with her partner Sasha Farber to the classic Jailhouse Rock.

The judges once again gave them strong reviews, praising Selma for pushing through her health struggles and even pulling out a surprise cartwheel and split.

However, it was her friend Sarah who definitely had the strongest reaction, and while all we got was an audience shot, it was clear to see the moment was special to her.

Sarah came out in support of Selma's week two performance

The camera panned over to her left in tears as her friend pushed through her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, even supporting Selma's 11-year-old son Arthur, who attended both shows to cheer his mom on.

The previous week, judge Carrie Ann Inaba - who battles several autoimmune diseases - could relate to Selma and her incredible strength only too well and was also left in an emotional state.

The star related to the actress as a "fellow invisible illness bearer" and was visibly moved. Selma herself broke down in tears after receiving her scores, telling the judges: "I'm so grateful, I'm so grateful."

The two have been close friends ever since their Cruel Intentions days

Like last week, Selma and Sasha scored a strong round of 7s from the judges, getting a 28 out of a possible 40, setting themselves in a good position going forward and cementing themselves as major fan favorites this season.

