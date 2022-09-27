Bachelorette fans left ecstatic following Gabby Windey's DWTS performance The ABC contestant is already riding high

Gabby Windey is certainly making quite the impression on Dancing with the Stars, both on the dance floor and off.

The Bachelorette contestant started off strong in week one and was riding in the high of her engagement in the season's latest episode.

After the season finale of the ABC show's 19th season, Gabby picked Erich Schwer as her final contender and got engaged at the end of the episode.

She gushed about the new bling she sported when rehearsing with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy in preparation for Elvis Night.

The moment was made all the sweeter when Erich showed up during their rehearsal to support Gabby, watching them perfect their steps.

The duo danced a Viennese Waltz to Can't Help Falling in Love and received strong reviews, tying for the highest score of the night with a 32.

Gabby and Val's performance ended with her running up to her fiancé

However, the real show-stopper was right after the routine ended, as Gabby left Val on the dance floor to run to Erich, who stood on the sidelines.

She quickly ran up to her fiancé as the spotlight lit him and started planting him with kisses, and it was hard to keep the two apart as Tyra then called Gabby over for the judges' critiques.

Fans reacted to the spell-binding performance and moment on social media soon after the episode went live, with one writing: "Gabby's Viennese Waltz was absolutely stunning!"

Another said: "The most beautiful dance and the ending!" while a third added: "Absolutely stunning & had me in tears! Go Gabby Go!"

Erich attended the rehearsal and final night to show his support

Erich took to social media soon after as well to share a sweet photograph of the couple after her dance, and fans quickly inundated that with heart emojis as well.

"I'm not nervous, you're nervous! So incredibly proud of you," he wrote, to which Gabby just responded with a "Baby!!"

