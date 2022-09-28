The Daily Lowdown: The Try Guys Ned Fulmer apologises for affair scandal HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and the Try Guys drama surrounding Ned Fulmer.

Not only that, but Graham Norton has backed Glasgow to host the Eurovision Song Contest, while Elton John has surprised by an incredible award. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out today's episode of the Daily Lowdown

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 - and we couldn't be more excited to see him in action! Ryan announced the news with a clip revealing that he didnt have any exciting ideas about the new sequel, before Hugh walks up the stairs and casually agrees to play the iconic superhero role once more. Hugh last played Wolverine in the 2017 film, Logan - and we can't wait to see how they will bring his character back!

Ned Fulmer has been removed from The Try Guys, a popular comedy group, after the married man was photographed kissing another woman. Ned has since issued a statement apologising for his actions, saying he was particularly sorry for the pain it had caused his wife, Ariel. Ariel also thanked fans for their support, while asking for privacy for the sake of their two children, Wes and Finn.

Graham Norton has backed Glasgow to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. Chatting to STV's News at Six, he said he thought it be would a great place to host the upcoming show, and joked that taxi drivers in the city would be thrilled. The 2022 UK entry, Sam Ryder, also backed Glasgow to host the show. Glasgow is in the final two cities to host the show alongside Liverpool – do you have a favourite between the two?

Bob Mortimer's representative has reassured fans that he is doing well after going into hospital on Saturday. Speaking on Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, Bob said that he wasn't very healthy at the moment, and that he hadn't been well. However, his rep confirmed that Bob is doing well after his hospital stint, and has returned to fishing for Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Elton John said that he was 'flabbergasted' after he was presented wit the National Humanities Medal from President Joe Biden. He was honoured with the award following a performance at the White House, with Joe describing Elton as an enduring icon who challenges convention and shatters stigma. Elton accepted the award, saying he was humbled and honoured – and that he will treasure the amazing accolade.

