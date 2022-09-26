Are Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone dating? All we know The Kardashians star and 365 Days actor have been pictured together in Milan

Khloe Kardashian has hit the headlines over the weekend as rumors of a new romance between her and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone have surfaced online.

The pair have been pictured together on a number of occasions during Milan Fashion Week, and fans are hopeful that they are more than friends.

Michele, 31, posted a picture with Khloe on his Instagram Story during their time in the Italian capital, posing with his arm around her while looking down at her.

The biggest clue, according to Khloe's loyal fans, however, was that Michele has not just been hanging out with the Good American designer, but her entire family!

The actor posted a photo with Kim Kardashian on his Instagram Stories, and was even seen sitting next to them all at the Dolce & Gabbana show.

Khloe was sat between Michele and her niece North West, the daughter of Kim and ex-husband Kanye West. Comments online from fans have included: "Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone are a duo I never knew I needed," and "Really rooting for these two!"

While the duo appear to be very friendly, neither Khloe or Michele have spoken out about any potential romance to either confirm or deny it at this stage.

The rumors follow after it was revealed on The Kardashians that Khloe had welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan's baby made his debut on TV on Thursday in the first episode of the new series of the reality show.

While his name has been kept under wraps, Khloe revealed during the episode that she would be giving her son a moniker beginning with the letter T to match daughter True.

Michele has even been spotted hanging out with Khloe's famous family - including Kim Kardashian

She said: "It is going to start with a T. I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at." After the episode aired, fans rushed to social media to congratulate Khloe on her baby news.

"Such an emotional episode, I have nothing but respect for Khloe," one wrote, while another remarked: "Khloe, we love you." A third added: "It was so beautiful that Khloe shared the birth of her son with us I wasn't expecting that."

