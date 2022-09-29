MAFS UK: Where are Whitney and Matt now after experts' major decision? Will the experts let them stay in the experiment?

Married at First Sight ended on a major cliffhanger on Wednesday night which saw Matt Murray ask the experts if he could continue the experiment with Whitney Hughes.

MORE: Married at First Sight: Is the UK version of the show scripted?

Matt's request came after he and Gemma Rose decided to end their marriage during the penultimate commitment ceremony, which also saw Whitney and Duka Cav call it quits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with the latest season of Married At First Sight Australia?

Expert Mel Schilling said of the request: "This is a really complex situation... It's one we don't take lightly at all." She added that the experts would have to go away and think about it before the episode came to an end.

While fans will have to wait until Thursday night's episode to find out whether Matt and Whitney stayed in the show, they may be curious to know whether the pair are still together.

MORE: How long is Married at First Sight UK on for?

MORE: Married at First Sight UK filming secrets that will change the way you watch the show

Where are Whitney and Matt now?

It appears as though Whitney and Matt are still going strong following their time on the show as Whitney has shared two cryptic Instagram posts which suggest that the pair have been spending some quality time together.

Duka and Whitney decided to end their marriage in Wednesday's episode

Just four days ago, the PA posted a snap which showed her enjoying a drink with Matt, who can be identified by the tattoos on his hands.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: "As soon as I saw Matt I did think he would be more of your type. You and Duka are good people and deserve to find happiness," while another added: "YES!!! You both weren't happy in your married couples, so if you have found another connection, good on you both. After all, isn't that what the show is all about?"

A second snap, which Whitney shared on Wednesday, showed the reality star sitting in the back of a car with her legs resting on a man's knee, who can again be recognised as Matt by the tattoos on his hand.

Whitney shared a snap of her and Matt on Instagram

Fans expressed their delight in the comments section, with many showing their support for the relationship. One person wrote: "Love to see it," while another added: "Love u two together."

A third commented: "Let's see a real wedding with you both."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.