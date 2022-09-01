How long is Married at First Sight UK on for? Are you enjoying the series so far?

The latest series of Married at First Sight UK is well underway on E4 and fans are just getting to know all the newly-wed couples taking part in this year's experiment.

MORE: Married at First Sight UK: the 2021 couples still together

While viewers relish in all the drama, they may be curious to know how many episodes they can expect to see in the 2022 season. Read on to find out…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with Married at First Sight Australia yet?

How long is Married at First Sight UK on for?

There are 30 episodes in the new season of Married at First Sight UK which will run over around six weeks. Episodes will air from Monday to Thursday for four nights a week on E4 before becoming available on All4 after the instalment has aired.

This year's series is an extended version with nine more episodes than the previous season, which had 21.

MORE: Married at First Sight UK bosses introduce explosive twist ahead of new series

MORE: Inside Married at First Sight UK's spectacular wedding venues – including £20k royal residence

What can fans expect from the new series?

Sixteen singles looking for love have signed up to meet their future partner on this year's season. They will lock eyes for the first time at the altar before embarking on their honeymoons and moving into a house together.

However, fans can expect a twist later on in the series in which new couples are introduced to the show halfway through. These "intruder couples" will be sent in to test the relationships and see just how strong the marriages really are.

There are 30 episodes in the new series

Who are the experts?

Last year's experts are back again to offer their best advice on love and relationships to the contestants. Mel Schilling, who is also known for her work on the Australian version, will be joined by Celebs Go Dating star Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Paul, who describes himself as "the world's most influential matchmaker", said of the new series: "I truly believe, fully believe that this series is the single best reality love series ever produced."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.