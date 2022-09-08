Which MAFS UK contestants have the secret affair? Here's what fans are saying An explosive cheating scandal is on the horizon

The new series of Married at First Sight UK is turning out to be one of the most dramatic yet as an affair between two contestants is set to be revealed, with one of the wives running off with another husband - and fans think they know who it is.

According to The Sun, a source has revealed that a cheating scandal is expected to wreak havoc among this year's cast members when the truth comes out.

In the latest instalment, which aired on Wednesday night, the newlywed couples met as a group at the first dinner party of the series - and let's just say things got off to a rocky start for the contestants.

Viewers watched as tensions continued to rise between Whitney and Duka, with the former leaving in tears. Meanwhile, it wasn't plain sailing for Kwame and Kasia either as the latter was left irritated after her husband neglected to pour her a drink.

Fans took to Twitter to share their predictions on which cast members might stray from their marriages, with most suggesting that Whitney and Kwame will have an affair.

One person tweeted: "Whitney and Kwame definitely have an affair," while another added: "Calling Whitney and Kwame having an affair."

Fans think Whitney will stray from her husband Duka

A third commented: "I believe Whitney and Kwame will cheat with each other or Jess goes after Kwame," while another wrote: "So I predict Kwame and Whitney might get it on secretly!"

The upcoming scandal won't be the first affair of the series, however, as last week it was revealed that April had kissed another woman while on her honeymoon with George.

Speaking to the cameras, an emotional George said: "I woke up this morning numb and cold, we had a lovely evening, I later came back and realised there had been an incident. I don't know if I feel comfortable doing this.

Viewers suspect Kwame will run off with Whitney

"It was heartbreaking and a massive kick in the teeth, she’d been intimate with someone else. I've been cheated on."

He later stormed out of the hotel before April turned up at his door to apologise. "We were just having fun! Playing dares and stuff," she said before adding: "I'm really sorry if it has upset you but I didn't even think anything of it, it really was nothing, it wasn't."

