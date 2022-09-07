MAFS UK: The reason why contestants' phones are confiscated revealed Are you watching the show?

The new series of Married at First Sight UK has only been on our screens for just over a week and we are already living for the drama.

While viewers watch as the newlyweds spend some quality time together on their honeymoons, they may be wondering what happens to the contestants' phones after they say 'I do'. Find out why the production team take their phones away here…

According to last year's contestant Alexis Economou, filming of the contestants' lives begins months before the show properly starts. During this time, the cast are allowed access to their phones.

Chatting to The Sun, the model revealed that the production team began filming her back in February last year, despite her knowing whether or not they had found a match for her. She said: "It was like being in limbo and it's a big commitment with all of the background work they do."

However, as soon as the singletons head to their hotel rooms prior to meeting their matches at the altar, their phones are confiscated and they are each given a production phone to prevent the contestants from finding out who they are to be paired with.

The contestants' phones are taken away before they get married

She revealed: "They came into my room and were like, 'We need to take your phone off you', which was a shock because I had two days until my wedding.

"They believed cast members were speculating about who another person's husband might be. So they took our phones away to be safe."

Cast members are given production phones

MAFS Australia star Hayley Vernon also spilt the beans about what happens to the contestants' phones while appearing on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show back in 2020.

She explained that their production phones are monitored, with the producers downloading the content regularly. "So Channel Nine gives us production phones and every week we hand them in and the material from the production phone gets uploaded to Channel Nine," she said. "And they choose what content they want to use off it."

