Slow Horses season two release date finally revealed The Apple TV+ series is returning for more!

Slow Horses was widely praised when it landed on Apple TV+ earlier this year and fans have been patiently waiting the second season.

MORE: 7 best shows to watch on Apple TV+ right now

Luckily, the second batch of episodes were filmed at the same time as season one, so viewers haven't had to wait as long as perhaps feared. Find out more about the return date for season two below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Slow Horses season two trailer is here

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Slow Horses will return to the streaming platform on Friday 2 December, so mark your diaries! On the 9th, the first and second episode will be available to watch straight away and the rest of the series will then drop on a weekly basis.

The drama will see the return of Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, a former Mi5 agent who runs Slough House, as well as season one favourites like Jack Lowden, who plays River Cartwright, Kirsten Scott Thomas and Rosalind Eleazar.

MORE: Bad Sisters: viewers shocked by same thing in new Apple TV+ series

MORE: Severance: the biggest questions we have for season two

Jack Lowden will return as River Cartwright

According to a press release, season two sees "long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London." The synopsis continues: "When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident."

Like season one, the new episodes have been adapted from the crime novel series written by Mick Herron. The synopsis for the second book in the series, which is titled Dead Lions, also gives a bit more context for what could happen in the upcoming episodes.

Kristen Scott Thomas will also be back for season two

"An old Cold War-era spy is found dead on a bus outside Oxford, far from his usual haunts. Slough House’s head honcho, the despicable, irascible Jackson Lamb is convinced Dickie Bow was murdered," the book explains.

"As the agents dig into the circumstances, they uncover a shadowy tangle of ancient Cold War secrets that seem to lead back to a man named Alexander Popov, who is either a Soviet bogeyman or the most dangerous man in the world. How many more people will have to die to keep those secrets buried?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.