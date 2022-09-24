7 best shows to watch on Apple TV+ right now Need some Apple TV+ recommendations? Here are our top picks

Apple TV+ is at the top of its game right now, with 2022 bringing out some top shows of the year. From dark comedies and time travel dramas to multi-generation family tales, check out our top picks here…

Severance

One of those shows that will leave you with more questions than answers, Severance is one of 2022’s most intriguing new shows. The story follows Adam Scott as a man who, grieving the death of his wife, opts for an operation which separates his work self from his 'free time' self, meaning that the work version of him has no memory of who he really is, while the version of him out of work has no idea what kind of job he does. Cue mystery, intrigue, and one of the best season finales of all time.

Slow Horses

If you make a mistake at MI5, you are shunted into Slough House, a purgatory for service agents who can’t be trusted. However, when a white supremacy group kidnap a teenager and threaten to kill him, it is Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits who accidentally become in charge of apprehending the far-right group - and it is up to them to save the day. An absolute binge-watch essential.

Shining Girls

This time-bending serial killer drama follows a woman traumatised by a murder attempt from years ago - with her assailant still at large when she realises that a new murder case - and several from decades before - copies the method of the killings, she goes to whatever lengths it takes across time to find the murderer one and for all.

Bad Sisters

An absolute gem of the show that is a must-watch for 2022. A group of tight-knit sisters become increasingly concerned about their other sister, who is in an emotionally abusive relationship with a man named John Paul, who is easily one of television’s most vile characters. As such, the sisters join together to murder him, with each episode seeing them take on a new method to get him out of their lives once and for all.

Pachinko

This multi-generational drama follows the lives of a Korean family and looks at everything from scandalous pregnancies to forbidden romances while looking at themes of family, love and redemption. Give it one episode, and you’ll be hooked on the characters - and it’s time to catch up - as season two has been confirmed. We also have to mention that this show has possibly the greatest opening sequence of any series ever. Sha-la-la-la-la-la, live for today…

Black Bird

This is Taron Edgerton’s first project since his celebrated role as Elton John in Rocketman - and he chose well. The series follows the true story of a drug dealer who is offered clemency if he can illicit a confession from a suspected serial killer of young women and teenagers, who is about to be released due to a lack of evidence—a must-watch.

Ted Lasso

How can we forget the show that really put Apple TV+ on the map? Ted Lasso, the tale of an American coach brought over to the UK to coach football - without having any idea of how the game is played - is deeply loved by fans as we follow the happy-go-lucky Ted as he deals with the trials and tribulations of his team, his personal relationships - and the game itself. Plus, the show has Roy Kent, so.

