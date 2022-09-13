Ted Lasso: How to watch Emmy award-winning Apple TV show

Ted Lasso picked up the gong for best comedy series for the second year in a row at the Emmy Awards on Monday night and if you're keen to find out just what all the hype is about, then look no further.

The heartwarming comedy-drama stars Jason Sudeikis as titular character Ted, an American football coach who is thrown into the deep end when he is hired to coach struggling Premier League team A.F.C. Richmond. Read on to find out how to stream the series…

WATCH: The trailer for Ted Lasso season two

How to watch Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+.

New subscribers are offered a free seven-day trial before paying a monthly fee of £4.99 for UK users and $4.99 for those in the US.

What is Ted Lasso about?

The feel-good series, which is possibly one of Apple TV+'s most popular shows, follows American football coach, Ted Lasso, who is invited to coach a premier football team in the UK, AFC Richmond. The team's owner, Rebecca Welton, ships in Ted in the hopes of exacting revenge on the previous owner, her ex.

Bringing his lovable charm and unfailing positivity, Ted strives to win over Rebecca and her team of insecure footballers, despite their scepticism over his appointment.

The series is available to stream on Apple TV+

The series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted and Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, both of whom were second-time winners of the best comedy actor and supporting actor awards at this year's Emmys.

Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández and Juno Temple also star in the dramedy, which is set to return for a third season sometime soon.

While series three was confirmed back in October 2020, a release date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced. Given filming began in March, we should think that fans can expect to see new episodes arrive on their screens later this year.

