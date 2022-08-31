Bad Sisters: viewers shocked by same thing in new Apple TV+ series The series follows a group of sisters determined to murder their brother-in-law

Bad Sisters is Apple TV+’s latest dark comedy drama - and it’s safe to say that viewers are loving the show which follows a group of sisters determined to kill their brother-in-law due to his emotionally abusive relationship with their sister, Grace. Three episodes have now been released on the streaming platform - and fans are saying the same thing about the brother-in-law, John Paul.

Taking to Twitter to discuss, it appears that viewers are hating JP as much as the sisters do, with one person writing: "PHEWWWW JP in #BadSisters is THEEE WORST omfg. I’ve never hated a character more. We’re not supposed to like him, but damn."

Another person added: "I never used to get the term 'brave performance', and then I saw Claes Bang in #BadSisters willingly give us the collective ick / throwing away years of well-earned sex symbol status, and I understood. Imagine being so content with no one ever fancying you again. THAT is brave."

A third person added: "Oooooh I don’t think I’ve hated a character as much as John Paul in a while!! Blood boiling stuff! Those #BadSisters HAVE to take care of him!"

The sisters plot to kill JP

Chatting about the role to GQ, Claes Bang said: "I always try to look for anything in a character to see if there's something within myself that I can use and I suppose we all have that narcissistic inferiority complex, where you're full of jealousy or hatred. All of these things are in there. And then you just take it out and overexpose it and let that be the thing for this character.

"We did try to do everything we could to make sure that there is something where you feel for him. I really don't like it when, in your standard American movie, you've had this character, and he's done all of this horrible stuff. And then there's a flashback, and you see that he was really treated poorly by his mom or his dad. ‘Oh, now we understand everything.' I [expletive] hate that. I totally feel that we've dodged this."

