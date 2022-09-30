We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The nights are drawing in, the weather is changing and Halloween is just around the corner, so it's safe to say that we're entering full autumn mode. And if that wasn't enough to make you want to cosy up on the sofa, there's a brand new Hocus Pocus out!

Almost 30 years after the original release, the iconic movie is returning for a sequel and we couldn't be more excited to see the trio of witches back on our screens. Before settling down to watch, here's all you need to know…

WATCH: Are you excited to watch Hocus Pocus 2?

When is Hocus Pocus 2 out and how can I watch it online?

The wait for Hocus Pocus 2 is finally over as the follow-up movie is available to stream on Disney+ from Friday 30 September, meaning there's plenty of time to binge the film again and again in the run-up to Halloween.

And if you wanted to watch the original movie, which was released in 1993, then fear not because Disney+ has made the first film available to stream too. We spot a marathon on the horizon!

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+

What is Hocus Pocus 2 about?

Hocus Pocus 2 will, of course, feature the iconic Sanderson Sisters, so it's safe to say the charm will be there in the sequel, but the plot has been given an update. Thirty years after the first story, three high school students based in Salem, Massachusetts, get together to perform a séance.

However, chaos strikes when they accidentally resurrect the Black Flame Candle and the Sanderson sisters return. As the synopsis reads, the students "must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

The sequel comes almost 30 years after the original

Who is starring in Hocus Pocus 2?

It wouldn't be Hocus Pocus without the original line-up, so fans were thrilled to hear that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy would reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively. Fans will also be pleased that Doug Jones will returned as the beloved zombie, Billy Butcherson, too.

But in addition to old favourites, audiences can look forward to being introduced to a brand new batch of stars in the sequel. Starring in the new movie as the three teens is Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo.

Hannah Waddingham is set to appear in the sequel as The Witch

Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones actress Hannah Waddingham is also starring, as well as Veep and Arrested Development actor, Tony Hale. Sam Richardson, Juju Brener an Froy Gutierrez are also set to appear.

