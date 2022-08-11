Disney+ new series delves into mass murder at wedding in Wedding Season - details Who killed an entire family at a wedding?

Disney+ has released the first trailer for Wedding Season, a new rom-com thriller that follows the aftermath of a mass murder at a wedding after the groom and his immediate family are all poisoned.

MORE: Ewan McGregor's famous daughter made appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi – did you spot her?

Starring American Horror Story star Rosa Salazar and and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actor Gavin Drea alongside Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbook, Omar Baroud and George Webster, the official synopsis reads: "[The show] tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Wedding Season is Disney+'s latest series - and it looks seriously good

"Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is."

Will you be watching?

In the trailer, Stefan can be seen interrupting wedding proceedings before being arrested by the police, but appears to have no idea that any murders took place, with the pair eventually deciding to investigate the crime themselves to find out who was really behind the murders.

MORE: The harrowing true story behind new drama Under the Banner of Heaven

MORE: Princess or villain? Disney's Enchanted fine jewelry collection lets you choose

Speaking about the show, Johanna Devereaux, Disney’s director of scripted content told Deadline: "When we first read Oli’s brilliant scripts for Wedding Season we laughed out loud… and we were desperate to find out what happened next. It’s an addictive, genre-defying series packed with twists and turns."

The show will be released in September

Disney+ is having a very busy time at the moment, with MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Star Wars’ Andor and Willow also being released in 2022. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to watch them all!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.