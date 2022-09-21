Viewers all saying the same thing about new Star Wars spinoff series Andor Does Andor live up to the hype?

The first three episodes of Star Wars spinoff series Andor dropped on Disney+ on Wednesday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck in.

The series, which is a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One, explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. As the official synopsis reads: "The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Taking to Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the series. One said: "#Andor is PHENOMENAL, the cast, soundtrack, set design, plot, costumes, just everything is perfect. It's dark and gritty but also charming and funny. I genuinely cannot think of a single criticism."

Someone else echoed this, writing: "Andor is an absolutely brilliant take on Star Wars. Lots of world-building and a brand new artistic element, I can't wait to see what else this show gives us. Episodes 1-3 were bangers. Also Diego as Cassian is as brilliant as he was in Rogue One."

Have you checked out the first episodes of Andor?

"#Andor is the biggest departure from the #StarWars formula yet and it thrives for it!" a third gushed. "It's a dark and mature story of the start of the rebellion - one that may not appeal to all fans. The scope and practical visuals are immense, perhaps the best-looking Disney+ original yet!"

However, other viewers had some criticism of the show. One complained about its slow start, writing: "The world building is great but again I struggle with TV pacing in Star Wars. We do not need all these walking shots. #Andor."

Another dubbed the show "dull" after failing to be gripped from the opening episode. They said: "I could only get through episode 1 of #Andor. I will continue watching the series, but it was just so dull. I'm sad about it. I was looking forward to this. #StarWars."

