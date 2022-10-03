Ellie Simmonds thanks Strictly fans following emotional Waltz with Nikita Kuzmin The couple were praised by the judges

Ellie Simmonds has taken to social media to thank Strictly Come Dancing fans following her and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin's second live show.

The couple performed a Waltz to Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley and received a total of 30 points from the judges.

WATCH: Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin perform a Waltz on Week 2

Following the show on Saturday, the Paralympian took to Twitter and thanked everyone for the message and for voting for her and Nikita, before revealing she doesn't want her Strictly journey to "end".

"Thank you so much to everyone who's messaged and voted. I'm literally having the best time ever. I never want it to end," she wrote.

Ellie revealed her excitement and going though to Movie Week

On Instagram, alongside a video of their performance, she added: "This dance, this song, this moment with you @nikita__kuzmin was everything. Thank you ever so much for the love and support, it means the absolute world to us. #strictly."

Following Sunday's result show, which saw Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington leave after a dance-off against Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, Ellie reacted to going through to week three, revealing she couldn't believe it. "Thank you ever so much to everyone who took their time to vote for us. Cannot believe we are through to movie week. It's soooooo exciting!

Ellie has said she doesn't want her Strictly journey to end

"Cannot thank @nikita__kuzmin enough for everything this week, his time, his patience, his passion for what he does and being the most loveliest human. Not going to lie it’s been tough trying to figure out this Waltz. From the hold to the stride. But we did it together. #teamelita #strictlycomedancing."

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the sweet post, praising their performance.

"BRILLIANT," wrote Kelly Holmes, whilst a fan wrote: "Wow this week was so beautiful."

Another added: "Yours was a beautiful dance, very moving, lovely choreography and fabulously danced."