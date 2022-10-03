Kai Widdrington 'gutted' as he leaves Strictly after dance-off against girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova Kai and Nadiya have been dating since earlier this year

Kai Widdrington has broken his silence following his and Kaye Adams' exit from Strictly Come Dancing, and revealed he is "gutted".

Taking to his Instagram, the pro dancer shared a clip from Sunday's show, and wrote: "I want to say a massive thank you to my amazing celebrity partner @kayeadamsofficial.

"It was my absolute pleasure to step into the rehearsal room and on to that strictly ballroom floor with you. We had such fun endless laughs and I'm gutted it's come to an early end. You really are and always will be a superstar! keep shining #TeamspecialK."

Kaye was quick to comment on the post, writing: "I couldn't have wished for a better teacher. Thank you for all your patience, support and just being an all-round fabulous guy."

Kai and Kaye are the first couple to leave the show

She later added: "Stop it! You are making me cry. You are exceptional. You've taught me so much and not just dance steps. I look forward to watching your career fly. Lots of love x."

Other fellow Strictly stars also shared their disappointment, with pro Gorka Marquez writing: "You both should be proud! I'm Gonna miss you."

"Two of the best," added Helen Skelton, whilst Nadiya's partner from last year, Dan Walker, remarked: "So sorry Kai."

Whilst Nadiya, who has been dating Kai since earlier this year, has yet to comment on his post, she did react to his exit on her own account, revealing she was "gutted" for him.

Nadiya and Matt were saved by three of the judges

Alongside a picture of her and her partner Matt Goss, she wrote: "It's always tough to be in the first ever dance off of the series and it was especially tough to be in there against the amazing @kayeadamsofficial and of course my [love] @kaiwidd. I'm gutted for you both @kayeadamsofficial you are really a superstar and I absolutely adore you. You did an incredible job and I'm sure from what you told me you had an amazing Strictly experience with @kaiwidd."

She added: "I am proud of you partner @mattgoss and so grateful for another week @bbcstrictly and a chance to come back fighting."