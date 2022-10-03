Loose Women's Kaye Adams shares disappointment as she breaks silence after Strictly axe The presenter is the first celebrity to leave the show

Loose Women's Kaye Adams was the first celebrity of 2022 to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, after her and her partner Kai Widdrington's Charleston landed them in the bottom two and saw them dance off against singer Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova – who is dating Kai outside the show.

MORE: Fleur East opens up about heartfelt pre-show ritual and family plans – EXCLUSIVE

Even though head judge Shirley Ballas would have saved Kaye and Kai, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton du Beke had already saved Matt and Nadiya.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Kaye Adams' Charleston

Hours after the results show aired, Kaye broke her silence on social media and revealed her disappointment at her "short journey" on Strictly.

READ: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares special milestone with daughter Mila ahead of live show

RELATED: Ola & James Jordan's Strictly verdict: 'There's no way Tony Adams is going home tonight'

"Well it was a much shorter journey than I'd hoped for but a journey all the same!" she began her emotional statement.

Kaye and Kai are the first couple to leave the show

"While right now I'm kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from.

"I'll be talking more about my experience on @bbcstrictly It Takes Two tomorrow and on the How To Be 60 podcast when I've had more time to process it all, but right now I want to say a massive thank you to the whole Strictly family - the pro dancers, my fellow performers and the whole production crew - but most of all to @kaiwidd."

She added: "You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I'm just sorry we didn't get to dance together longer.

The pair revealed their disappointment at leaving the show so early on

"And with that to all my amazing fellow Strictly dancers, there's only one thing left to say.... Keep Dancing!!!!"

Fellow Strictly co-stars rushed to comment on the post, with Jowita Przystal writing: "Gutted you guys are amazing."

Nadiya added: "So sad to see you go @kayeadamsofficial. Thank you for always being kind and so supportive. You are a superstar," whilst Ellie Simmonds remarked: "Kaye, I'm so sad to see you leave. It's been amazing watching your dancing journey and spending time with you. Thank you ever so much for always being there for a chat and for being someone to lean on. I'm going to miss you greatly."