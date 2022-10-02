First celebrity leaves Strictly after unexpected dance off The competition is heating up!

The first celebrity was sadly voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night, following a jam-packed show the previous evening.

Loose Women star Kaye Adams and her partner Kai Widdrington's Charleston landed them in the bottom two, where they danced off against singer Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova – who is dating Kai outside the show.

READ: Ola & James Jordan's Strictly verdict: 'There's no way Tony Adams is going home tonight'

However, Tony Adams, who was at the bottom of the leaderboard, made it through to week three without having to perform again.

Both couples made some mistakes as they repeated their routines, and the judges decided that Kaye was the weakest of the celebrities, sending her home after just two weeks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse has an on-air moment of confusion

Craig Revel Horwood said: "Well, the couple for me that I considered danced the best on the night, and the couple I would like to save is Matt and Nadiya."

MORE: Strictly's Kaye Adams still wears ring from 'first love' – see partner's reaction

SEE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares special milestone with daughter Mila ahead of live show

Motsi Mabuse agreed, adding: "Well that was so close, both couples made mistakes. I feel like they were on the same level, but one couple was a little bit better for me, and I am saving Matt and Nadiya."

Matt and Nadiya were also in the dance off

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Matt and Nadiya, but head judge Shirley Ballas disagreed and said she would have saved Kaye and Kai, commenting: "I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai."

When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Kaye said: "It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens.

"So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant…"

Kaye and Kai got on well

Kai said: "Well, you know, only we know how much real hard work has gone into this… this lady is a trooper…

"I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.