Who is 9-1-1's Beverly Todd and what else has she starred in? The actress plays Beatrice Carter in the popular drama

9-1-1 has welcomed some major guest stars to the show since it first debuted back in 2018, and Beverly Todd is one of the biggest names to make an appearance.

The actress plays Athena Grant-Nash's mother, Beatrice Carter, and has featured in four episodes since she was first introduced to viewers in 2019. But what else has Beverly starred in? Read on to find out…

Who is Beverly Todd?

Beverly Todd is a 76-year-old American actress, producer and writer.

She began her career on stage in the Off-Broadway production of Deep Are the Roots, before going on to perform in the London productions of No Strings and Blues for Mr. Charlie.

She was mentored by esteemed Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier in her early career, first working with him when she landed the lead role in a Broadway play he directed, titled Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights.

She went on to appear opposite Sidney in several films, including 1969 crime film, The Lost Man, crime drama, They Call Me Mister Tibbs!, 1971's Brother John and 1977 film, A Piece of the Action.

Beverly with Sidney Poitier in They Call Me Mister Tibbs!

The actress was married to film producer-director Kris Keiser for five years from 1970 to 1975. The pair shared a son together, Malik Smith, who tragically died in 1989 at the age of 18 after being beaten at a teen youth center while on spring break.

What else has Beverly Todd starred in?

The actress boasts an impressive list of screen credits, appearing in daytime soap opera, Love of Life, for two years from 1968, as well as the 1968 PBS production of Six Characters in Search of an Author.

Beverly plays Beatrice in 9-1-1

Viewers may also recognise Beverly for her role playing the older version of Fanta in the miniseries Roots, for which she was nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

She went on to star in leading roles in several films, including 1988 comedy, Moving, opposite Richard Pryor, and 1989 drama, Lean on Me, with Morgan Freeman. She later reunited with Morgan in the 2007 comedy-drama film, The Bucket List.

As well as guest starring in 9-1-1, Beverly has appeared in other major TV shows such as House, The Closer and Grey's Anatomy. In 2012, she landed a recurring role in the NBC daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives as Lexie Carver's mother, Celeste Perrault.

