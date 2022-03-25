9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares poignant message with fans ahead of new episode Maddie will return to 9-1-1 this week

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a poignant message with fans ahead of an emotional episode of 9-1-1.

Monday's episode will see Jennifer's character Maddie Buckley return to screens, as we discover where she has been since she left Los Angeles and her young daughter following a battle with postpartum depression. The Maddie-centric episode will take place in Boston where her partner Howard 'Chim' Han and their daughter Jee-Yun find her.

To commemorate the upcoming episode, Jennifer has shared a behind-the-scenes picture and revealed that it was "taken during a very intense day of filming for the Monday episode".

"You will get the answers you’ve wanted about Maddie. This storyline has meant so much to me. As all of Maddie’s journey has meant to me," she continued.

"Mental health and talking about it is so important. I hope that any mom dealing with ppd and anyone who deals daily with mental health struggles feels seen.

"Please reach out to those around you and be loud about needing help. You are not alone. Maddie has missed you guys. See you in Boston."

The picture showed Jennifer in character but looking gaunt and tired, and it appeared to have been taken from a hospital room.

Season five returned on 21 March after the winter hiatus but fans were left shocked to discover beloved character Evan 'Buck' Buckley cheating on his girlfriend with new firefighter, Lucy Donato.

Buck (played by Oliver Stark) and Lucy had teamed up for a daring rescue and they later celebrated together with the crew of the 118. Newcomer Lucy (Arielle Kebbel) - who was a member of Firehouse 146 and was introduced with a reckless devil-may-care attitude, reminiscent of an earlier Buck - then came on to Buck and he kissed her.

Maddie will reruen on 28 March

Show runner Kristen Reidel has admitted, however, that the kiss was a "symptom of a larger problem".

"He was a little unmoored after Maddie and Chimney left, and he turned to Taylor in that sadness, and that relationship progressed a little faster and in ways he hadn’t planned on," she shared with TV Line.

"Buck is the guy who always wants to make it work out. He’s never been the guy who leaves first. So when Lucy comes along, he really likes her, but that kiss is as much about Taylor as it is about Lucy."

