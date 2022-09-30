9-1-1: Lone Star adds trio of new cast members - and you'll definitely recognise them! Viewers can expect to see a few new faces on the Fox show

When hit police procedural drama 9-1-1: Lone Star returns to screens for season four, viewers can expect to see a few new faces on the Fox show.

According to Deadline, the much-loved 9-1-1 spinoff series which is fronted by Rob Lowe, has added a trio of new stars who viewers will definitely recognise!

DB Woodside, who is best known for playing God in the much-loved fantasy drama Lucifer, will be playing a charismatic preacher and loving father named Trevor. He moves to Texas alongside his daughter because of his job, but will get more than they bargained for due to a "rare and dangerous storm".

Meanwhile, Suits actress Amanda Schull will play FBI Special Agent Rose Casey, who comes into town as part of her investigation into an extremist group. Believing the group is planning a dangerous attack, she needs Captain Owen Strand's help to gather enough evidence to put them behind bars.

Lastly, The Flash's Neal McDonough - who appeared in the show back in season three - will be back in a recurring role as character Sergeant Ty O'Brien. As fans will recall, he previously butted heads with Owen and it's likely that the two's rivalry will continue in the new episodes.

Are you ready for the return of the hit Fox show? Going by previous seasons, season four should be premiering in January 2023 and reunite viewers with Rob's Owen Strand, Ronen Rubinstein's T.K., Rafael L. Silva's Carlos Reyes, Gina Torres' Tommy Vega, Natacha Karam's Marjan Marwani among others.

Season three ended with TK and Carlos finally getting engaged and we can't wait to see what happens next for the couple.

Speaking about the exciting news - and confirming that there will be a wedding in season four, showrunner Tim Minear told HELLO! "The manner it happens is very TK, very spur of the moment, but the things that his father said to him and all the stuff he has been through in the last year, and what he and Carlos have been through, I think TK needed to step forward and Carlos needed to step back a little bit."

