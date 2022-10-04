Will there be a second season of ITV drama Karen Pirie? Here's what we know about the future of the crime series

Have you been watching ITV's new crime series, Karen Pirie? The drama stars Lauren Lyle as the dedicated titular detective who is tasked with heading up a team investigating a previously unsolved murder from 1996 after it becomes the subject of a popular true-crime podcast.

If, like us, you've already binge-watched the entire series and are curious to know if another series is in the works, then look no further. Keep reading for everything we know about the chances of a second season so far...

WATCH: Outlander's Lauren Lyle leads the cast in new ITV drama, Karen Pirie

While there is no official news on whether a second series of Karen Pirie has been commissioned yet, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that several of the show's cast members do too.

Outlander star Lauren has said that she would love to see the show continue for many more seasons, especially given that there are many more stories about the titular young Scottish female detective set in the beautiful Scottish university town of St. Andrew's in the best-selling novels by crime writer Val McDermid.

Lauren Lyle says she would like to return for more seasons

In fact, fans of the show will be pleased to hear that there are six novels in the series - and possibly more on the way. The most recent case for Inspector Pirie, titled Still Life, was published in 2020.

"I think there's a lot more to be done, the books are phenomenal. The next one [A Darker Domain] is partially set in Tuscany, so why would we not want to do that?!" Lauren told RadioTimes.com. "She's my favourite character I've ever played and the one I've felt most trusted with, I've had a lot of creative control, which is just so cool," The actress continued. "I definitely feel we could go again if we are permitted."

Writer and supporting actress Emer Kenny is also keen to continue the drama

These sentiments were echoed by Emer Kenny, who is the writer and executive producer behind the series and also plays the supporting role of Karen's best friend, River Wilde. She said that "there's definitely scope to do more".

The former EastEnders star teased: "I've been looking across a couple [of McDermid's works] actually because you really want to make sure what you're doing feels like you should be making it now, that you're not just making it because it's the next book in the series.

"You're working out why this should be on TV in 2023 or 2024, whenever it will come out – so yeah, we've been looking at them and talking about what will work."

