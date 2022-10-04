Dancing on Ice reveals second celeb contestant - see who it is! Who will be taking to the ice next year?

Dancing on Ice has announced football star John Fashanu as the second contestant for the ITV skating show.

MORE: Dancing On Ice reveals first celebrity contestant – find out who it is!

Speaking about joining the show, John said: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice, I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse breaks down in tears during emotional Dancing On Ice moment

"And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

The 60-year-old television presenter, who played for England, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace during his football career, joins Patsy Palmer in the line-up.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares rare glimpse inside beautiful family kitchen

MORE: ITV confirms Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will not lose jobs over queue jumping controversy

The former EastEnders star and DJ was announced as the first contestant on This Morning on Monday. She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "Out of all the things that came through at that time, this was the one that I had to really think about. I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought 'Oh I'll just go for it', it seems like a lot of fun and I do love ice skating but I'm not an ice skater!"

John Fashanu is the second celebrity contestant

The 15th series of Dancing On Ice will commence in January. Fans can once again look forward to seeing hosts Holly and Phillip present the show while judges Oti Mabuse, Ashely Banjo and Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be back on the panel to give their expert feedback and scores.

The 2022 series saw Regan Gascoigne crowned winner alongside his professional skating partner, Karina Manta. The runners-up alongside him were former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, and Pussycat Doll singer Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.