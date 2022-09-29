Karen Pirie star Lauren Lyle shares reason behind taking on 'meaningful' role The Outlander actress is leading the cast of the new ITV drama

Karen Pirie's leading star Lauren Lyle has opened up about the personal connection she has to her "meaningful" role in the new ITV drama.

The actress, who is also known for starring in Outlander as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, was chatting ahead of the release of the new series when she praised the script's focus on a woman's perspective.

WATCH: Outlander's Lauren Lyle leads the cast in new ITV drama, Karen Pirie

"It felt so meaningful for the show to be seen through the lens of a woman," she told Marie Claire, adding: "A woman who knows what it means to walk home at night and not know if you’re going to get home safe. To fight for this woman that the unimaginable happened to."

Lauren added that the perspective of her character led her to ask her partner his view. "Something that a lot of men have asked me is, 'Is Karen fiery?'", she explained to the publication, "And you would never ask a guy that, 'Is he fiery?'. I asked my boyfriend what he associated with 'fiery' and he said, aggressive. Karen's really not. She's smart and hopeful."

Lauren Lyle leads the cast

The first episode of the series landed on screens on Sunday. It follows Lauren's character as an ambitious and dedicated Scottish detective who reopens a previously unsolved murder case.

And it seems the crime drama has gone down well with TV fans. Taking to social media, many were quick to share their praise. One person wrote: "#KarenPirie is perfect Sunday night viewing imo. Really cleverly adapted script with a surprising amount of warmth for a dark crime story. And the bumbag? Iconic."

Are you watching Karen Pirie?

Another said: "Well, #KarenPirie lived up to expectations, with the added bonus of the opening scene taking place just outside my #StAndrews student flat."

A third tweeted: "Unlike so many crime dramas, this feels so different and the acting and writing, everything feels like you're coming through the tv screen. Smashing."

