Are you looking forward to watching The Walk-In? The five-part drama, which stars TV and film favourite Stephen Graham, is based on a shocking true story and looks like a gripping watch.

The drama tells the real-life story of a man who finds himself in the middle of an operation to uncover a Neo-Nazi's plan to kill an MP. Stephen leads the cast as a journalist working for Hope Not Hate aiming to bring the plan to a halt. Who else in the cast? Find out more here…

WATCH: The Walk-In starring Stephen Graham starts on Monday night

Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins

As mentioned, Stephen Graham plays Matthew Collins, a Hope Not Hate activist and investigative journalist who spends his time trying to prevent people from joining far-right groups – the very ones he was once a part of. Matthew then seeks to find someone to infiltrate one group by sending in an imposter (or 'Walk-In') to seek information about a plot to murder an MP.

Stephen is known for being in plenty of memorable roles throughout his career. His previous credits include: This Is England, Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire and films such as The Irishman.

Leanne Best as Alison

Alison is Matthew's partner and mother to his two children. The family have had to move several times due to the volume of threats they had received as a result of Matthew's work to bring down hateful groups. In the drama, it's clear her husband's work also has an effect on her. Alison is played by Leanne Best who is known for starring in Close To Me, Four Lives and more.

Andrew Ellis as Robbie Mullen

Robbie Mullen decides to join National Action, the far-right group who is plotting a murder, and becomes one of the newest members. However, Robbie's path then crosses with Matthew's and then takes a turn. Robbie is played by Andrew Ellis who, like Stephen, appeared in This Is England.

Dean-Charles Chapman as Jack Renshaw

Jack Renshaw might be on one of the youngest members of National Action but he's one of the more vocal ones. He speaks at gatherings and rallies organised by the group and eventually makes a plan to kill a Labour MP and police detective. Jack is played by Dean-Charles Chapman, who has appeared Sam Mendes' war movie, 1917, and Games of Thrones.

Jason Flemyng as Nick Lowles

Nick Lowles is the chief executive of Hope Not Hate, the organisation which Matthew works for. He and Matthew join forces in their mission to stop far-right, hateful ideology from spreading. Jason Flemyng is the actor who plays Nick, and viewers may recognise him from Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Missing and Boiling Point.

Shvorne Marks as Brenda

Brenda is another activist at Hope Not Hate who works alongside Matthew and helps him on their journey to bring down the NA. Shvorne Marks, the actress who portrays her, has appeared in Endeavour, The Baby and Breeders.

Christopher Coghill as Chris Lythgoe

Chris Lythgoe is the leader of the National Action group.

Christopher has previous credits working in Home Fires, EastEnders, Moving On and had a role in series four of Line of Duty.

