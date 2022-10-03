Karen Pirie viewers make same complaint about episode two of ITV drama Are you enjoying the new series?

ITV's gripping new crime series, Karen Pirie, continued on Sunday night and while most viewers were glued to the screen, others couldn't help but point out an issue with the sound.

The drama stars Lauren Lyle as the dedicated titular detective who joins the police's historical murder cases unit and reopens a previously unsolved murder from 1996 after it becomes the subject of a popular true-crime podcast.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the sound in the latest instalment, with some having to adjust their volume levels.

One person wrote: "Absolutely loving Karen Pirie but the sound balance seems off. I keep having to turn up for bits of dialogue and down for music #KarenPirie," while another added: "Dear sound editors, why is it you can't mix programme sound so I can understand it - volume on full blast on #karenpirie still mumbling."

A third viewer commented: "When we made (proper) telly back in the 80s we mixed the sound on fantastic speakers then we went back and corrected it so it sounded equally good on cheap rubbish speakers too. It's nothing to do with accent: it's just rotten recording and mixing. Unacceptable," while another tweeted: "#Karenpirie This drama is actually really good but impossible to understand without subtitles."

Not all viewers were left unimpressed with the sound, however, with many taking to Twitter to praise the compelling episode.

Lauren Lyle and Chris Jenks star in the crime drama

One person wrote: "That was outstandingly good, 10/10. #KarenPirie," while another added: "Another gripping and exciting episode."

A third added: "Loved the second episode of #karenpirie. I love how seamless the switch between the past and present investigations are. Can't wait to see where this leads," while another agreed, tweeting: "Wow. I don't want this to end. It's so brilliant."

Karen Pirie concludes on ITV on Sunday 9 October at 8pm. The full box set is available to stream on ITVHub.

