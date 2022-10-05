Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge bickers with son in hilarious behind-the-scenes video Season nine will arrive on our screens soon

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge showed the heartwarming bond he shares with his eldest son James as the pair bickered over recipe ingredients in a hilarious behind-the-scenes video.

The pair were filming in the chateau's gardens for the upcoming season of the popular Channel 4 show, which will see the father-son duo plan a menu together.

Addressing viewers, James, 38, started: "It's a beautiful morning. We are trying to be very well behaved and do a little bit of filming together. It's been quite a while."

"I'm going to push him off the stool," said Dick, lightly elbowing his son.

James added: "It's good fun, isn't it?"

"We bicker," said Dick, prompting James to disagree: "No, we debate."

"No we don't," responded Dick, before the pair proceeded to bicker over their different approaches to cooking. "I always simplify and you always add more flavours," revealed the 63-year-old.

The show shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip

The two then continued to disagree, speaking over each other, before Dick added: "See, this is what the Irish can do. Two people talk at once."

Fans were quick to comment underneath the clip, with one person writing: "You guys sound like me and my mom over recipes. Cracks me up. Do all families do this?"

A second commented: "I absolutely love seeing you two together," while a third added: "So lovely to see them together."

The behind-the-scenes video comes soon after the Strawbridges announced that the upcoming ninth season will be the last.

Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed that season nine will be airing very soon before adding: "It's also our finale of the classic Escape to the Chateau, it's been an adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold.

The new series will arrive on Channel 4 soon

"The good, the bad and the ugly…we have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they're older.

"We are so grateful for all the love and support…and we promise to continue our adventures with you, just in a different way, as we venture outside the gates of the Chateau and explore the wonderful country we live in."

