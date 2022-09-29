Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce heartbreaking show news The couple are embarking on a new adventure...

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have documented the transformation of their stunning 19th-century castle, Chateau de la Motte Husson since 2016, but have now announced that they will soon be closing the doors to their home for the final time.

It’s been confirmed that the upcoming ninth season of the hugely popular Channel 4 programme, which is set to start airing this Autumn, will be the very last.

The heartbreaking news to fans of the show was confirmed in a statement from the couple, which read: “Escape to the Chateau has been our family journey; our decision to buy a Chateau with no water, electricity, heating or sewage has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold. The good, the bad and the ugly… we have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they’re older.

They then teased: “We’re so grateful to everyone who continues to support us, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds. As one Chateau chapter ends, so another Chateau story begins…’’

The Strawbridge family will embark on a new adventure after the show comes to an end

Thankfully, we already know what their new adventure is as Channel 4 has commissioned a brand new series which will follow Dick and Angel as they explore the rich history of their adopted home country of France.

Coming to screens in 2023, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France follows Dick and Angel as they embark on a new journey to seek the unexpected and the extraordinary and discover more about France’s history.

Meanwhile, in the new series of Escape to the Chateau, the chateau has reopened for business after two years of closure and is making up for lost time. Viewers can expect weddings, events, and its biggest ever Christmas extravaganza to mark the end of an unforgettable era.

