Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge shares exciting update ahead of filming for new series The former army officer took to Twitter

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has shared an exciting update from the 19th-century French mansion, revealing that the couple have hosted their last wedding of the season.

The pair have been busy with numerous events over the summer, having reopened the stunning venue back in April following a three-year pause due to coronavirus.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk life at their Chateau in France

Taking to Twitter, the former army officer shared a stunning snap of the moat surrounding the chateau alongside the caption: "Slight nip in the air and the first mist on the moat….. that said it's a beautiful day and we have the last wedding of our season so it'll be busy!"

Fans were quick to wish the couple good luck in the comments, with one person writing: "What a beautiful view, good luck to you all on your last wedding," while another added: "Looks beautiful hope you have good day."

A third commented: "Beautiful, hope the wedding went well."

The update comes just days after Dick's son, James, revealed that he will soon be travelling to France to film for upcoming episodes of the Channel 4 series.

Sharing a few snaps of the chef smiling alongside his dad, he wrote in the caption: "#throwbackthursday Excited to be heading back to France in a few weeks to film for @the_chateau_tv @escape_to_the_chateau cooking up a Chateau feast with @strawbridge.dick - sure we’ll be getting Arthur involved too!"

Fans were delighted with the news and quickly took to the comments section. One person wrote: "So happy that you are filming for a new series," while another added: "It'll be great seeing you together again."

Viewers will be glad to know that they shouldn't have to wait too long for the new season to arrive on their screens as Angel recently gave an update on series nine.

In an interview back in July, the 44-year-old revealed that upcoming episodes will debut on Channel 4 by the end of the year.

