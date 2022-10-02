Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge delights fans by posting photo with sons amid heartbreaking news The show's ninth season will be the last

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has delighted fans with an adorable snap showing him enjoying a coffee with his two sons, Arthur and James.

Sharing the photo, which shows the trio sitting in a French bar, he wrote in the caption: "Just three blokes having a coffee in a bar in France… me and my two sons - this is how lucky I am!! X."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: "Love this!" while another added: "Beautiful family pic, I can't believe how time flies since the first Escape to the Chateau episodes, Arthur has grown up before our eyes."

A third person commented: "Such a lovely photo."

The heartwarming post comes just days after Dick and Angel announced the devastating news that the upcoming ninth season of the hugely popular Channel 4 programme will be the last.

Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed that season nine will be airing very soon before adding: "It's also our finale of the classic Escape to the Chateau, it's been an adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold.

Dick shared a snap of him with his sons

"The good, the bad and the ugly…we have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they're older.

"We are so grateful for all the love and support…and we promise to continue our adventures with you, just in a different way, as we venture outside the gates of the Chateau and explore the wonderful country we live in."

Luckily, this won't be the last fans will see of the Strawbridge family as they are set to return to screens in a brand new series titled Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which will follow Dick and Angel as they explore the rich history of their adopted home country of France.

