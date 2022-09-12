Escape to the Chateau star announces exciting update on new series and special guest appearance A new series is on the way

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge's son, James, has revealed that he will be heading to France to film for the new series in a few weeks' time.

The 38-year-old, who has appeared in episodes of the popular Channel 4 show before, took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

Sharing a few snaps of the chef smiling alongside his dad, he wrote in the caption: "#throwbackthursday Excited to be heading back to France in a few weeks to film for @the_chateau_tv @escape_to_the_chateau cooking up a Chateau feast with @strawbridge.dick - sure we’ll be getting Arthur involved too!"

Fans were delighted with the news and quickly took to the comments section. One person wrote: "It'll be great seeing you together again," while another added: "So happy that you are filming for a new series."

A third fan commented: "That's brilliant to hear. Can't wait to watch it."

For those unfamiliar with James, he is a Cornish chef, author and food photographer and was born in 1984 to parents Dick and his first wife Brigit Strawbridge Howard.

James revealed that he will be filming for the new series in a few weeks

James lives on the south Cornish coast with his wife Holly and their three young children. He is known for having written several books about food as well as hosting his own TV show, Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge, which began airing on BBC One Northern Ireland earlier this month.

So, when will the new series of Escape to the Chateau arrive on our screens?

Viewers will be glad to know that they shouldn't have to wait too long as Dick's wife and fellow co-star Angel Strawbridge recently gave an update on season nine. In an interview back in July, the 44-year-old revealed that the upcoming series will debut on Channel 4 by the end of the year.

The new series will arrive on screens by the end of the year

Fans can also look forward to a potential spin-off travel show that the Strawbridge's have been planning for some time.

Responding to a viewer who asked if they would consider making a separate series which follows the family of four on their travels, the couple wrote on their website: "We have actually been planning a travel show for a while…unfortunately lockdown has meant that we have had to put this on the backburner…but it’s definitely something we are looking to do in the future, so watch this space!"

