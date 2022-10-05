Outlander's Caitríona Balfe shares exciting season seven news - and fans will be delighted

We can't wait for Outlander to return to our screens, and our excitement is now through the roof, thanks to Caitríona Balfe's latest update about the new season.

MORE: Sam Heughan sends heartfelt message to Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe for special reason

Speaking at the Our Place in Space Festival earlier this month, the Claire Fraser actress revealed that she will be taking on an extra duty in the historical drama's upcoming seventh season - and it sounds incredibly exciting. She revealed that after adding the title of executive producer to her resume back in season five , this time round, she will be credited as a director as she is taking the helm in shooting some scenes in the new episodes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you all caught up on the latest season of Outlander?

Asked whether her future is not going to be only in front of the camera, Caitríona responded: "Well, hopefully not, no. I'm going to direct some little extra scenes this season [of Outlander]."

MORE: Outlander: everything we know about season seven so far

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan reveals he's forced to keep this secret from co-star Caitríona Balfe

She then went on to praise Belfast director Sir Kenneth Branagh who she says not only inspired her to take the leap but was happy to give her advice while the two were shooting the Oscar-winning movie last year.

Season seven will see Caitríona step behind the camera to direct

"Kenneth was the most encouraging, he's just such a champion of people. You'll see this, he works with people over and over again," she gushed before revealing that she even hopes to direct her own feature film one day.

MORE: This England: viewers have mixed reaction to Kenneth Branagh's new Boris Johnson drama

"I've been working on a script for a very long time which hopefully might be the first thing I direct as a feature that I'm writing," she said, not giving much away about the story apart from that it is set in her native home of Ireland.

Meanwhile, filming for Outlander season seven is currently ongoing after kicking off back in April. The new season will be the show's longest yet at a whopping 16 episodes, following the decision to truncate season six as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.